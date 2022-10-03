2,520 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 154,926.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 661,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,302,000 after acquiring an additional 661,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

