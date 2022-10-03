Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $78,495,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,241,000 after buying an additional 119,918 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $363.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,575,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.