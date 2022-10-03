Insider Buying: GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Buys C$108,000.00 in Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at C$756,000.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance
Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$42.75 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$59.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$47.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.10. The stock has a market cap of C$994.28 million and a P/E ratio of 31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
