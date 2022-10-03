Insider Buying: Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) Insider Acquires A$167,240.00 in Stock

Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL – Get Rating) insider Wendy Stops bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$16.72 ($11.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$167,240.00 ($116,951.05).

Coles Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Coles Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Coles Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.28. Coles Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.