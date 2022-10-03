EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in EnerSys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $58.17 on Monday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

