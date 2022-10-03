Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stake Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 801,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,317,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after buying an additional 135,258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

