Ellevest Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.1 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

