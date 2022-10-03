Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Cohu worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Cohu by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 629,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 34.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,535,000 after buying an additional 615,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 28.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after buying an additional 316,685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 24.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 187,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after buying an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

