Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT opened at $190.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.20 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.57.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Further Reading

