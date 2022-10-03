Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Integer worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Integer by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integer Stock Performance

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE ITGR opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Integer Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.