Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,390,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 37,190,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Lyft Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Several equities analysts have commented on LYFT shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $47,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.