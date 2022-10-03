NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.19.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 12.8 %

NIKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.49.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4,943.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $7,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.