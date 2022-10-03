Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 441 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $113.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.61. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.