Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 880 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $150.28 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $177.07. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.51.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.46%.

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LANC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

