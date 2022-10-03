Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 49.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 462,671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 171.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 49.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,021,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of ENI by 112.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 390,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 206,528 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Price Performance

E stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.56.

ENI Dividend Announcement

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $33.89 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

About ENI

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

