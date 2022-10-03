Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Stock Performance

PSO opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8062 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.83.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

