Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.55% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 79,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWLD opened at $21.91 on Monday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

