SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,593,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,590,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $231.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,781. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

