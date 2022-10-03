Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 2.07% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $54.35 on Monday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

