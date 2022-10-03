Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 38 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,084.12 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,081.67 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,259.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,259.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

