DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

