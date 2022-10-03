PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth $218,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $9.60 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $435.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.11%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

