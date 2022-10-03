Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Separately, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $349,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $200.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.31. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

