DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 8,112 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YLD opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $21.02.

