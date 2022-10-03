DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25.

