DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 654 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 437,240 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

