DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $650,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $171.79 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $171.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

