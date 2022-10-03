DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 34,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.60. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

