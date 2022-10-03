Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.59% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 4,631.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,403 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SMOG stock opened at $113.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $179.76.

