Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in September

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 393,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 677.9 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

APYRF stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APYRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

