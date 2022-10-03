ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in September

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

