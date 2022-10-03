Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,309,900 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 3,828,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,067.7 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

BBAJF opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.