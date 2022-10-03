Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,309,900 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 3,828,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,067.7 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
BBAJF opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $2.81.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
