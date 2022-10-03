BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXC. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $599.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.