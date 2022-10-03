Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Declines By 10.3%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BADFF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

