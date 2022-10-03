J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $171.40

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 171.40 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 174.20 ($2.10), with a volume of 702544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.30 ($2.11).

SBRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 258 ($3.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222.69.

In other news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

