BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance
BETRF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. BetterLife Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.72.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BetterLife Pharma (BETRF)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.