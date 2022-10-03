BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

BETRF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. BetterLife Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.72.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

