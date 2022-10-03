Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $604.08

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 604.08 ($7.30) and last traded at GBX 604.08 ($7.30), with a volume of 31599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 636 ($7.68).

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 247.74, a current ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 675.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 691.28.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

