The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in September

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.7 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $64.68.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKGFF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,850.00.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.