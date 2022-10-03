Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 950 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOCT. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $4,143,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $885,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

FOCT opened at $30.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.

