Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.