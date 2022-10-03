SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Position Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $91.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70.

