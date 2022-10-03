Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,931 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

