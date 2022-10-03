Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,129 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 558,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

