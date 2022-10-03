Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.44. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $232.73 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.