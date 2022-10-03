Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in Evergy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $22,507,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

EVRG opened at $59.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

