Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 635 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 795,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,089,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,055,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,882,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FE opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

