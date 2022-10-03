Private Advisor Group LLC Has $973,000 Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in América Móvil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

América Móvil Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

