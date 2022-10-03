Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $86.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.24. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $85.14 and a 52 week high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

