Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Edison International Stock Down 1.5 %

EIX opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

