Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,591 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323 over the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

